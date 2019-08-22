Darius Bradley started to unpack suitcases, bags and boxes full of supplies in his new residence hall room at Clarke University this morning.
The incoming freshman from Naples, Fla., arrived in Dubuque for the first time Wednesday night, having never before seen the campus he now will call home. But he quickly was warming up to his new school.
"It looks nice," Bradley said. "I like how everyone was greeting you, and they took your stuff. It's a good first impression."
Many of Clarke's newest students moved into campus today, as did those at Loras College. Meanwhile, students at Unversity of Dubuque started classes today.
Some of those students are coming from across the country to receive an education in Dubuque, including those who are arriving in town for the very first time.
"Even though I've never met these people, it feels like family," said Antwi Asanti, who came to Clarke from Woodbridge, Va.
This story will be updated later today.