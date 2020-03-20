“Flying saucer” fever gripped Dubuque 60 years ago this month.
Dozens of people reported seeing three mysterious objects cross over the city from southwest to northeast on the evening of March 4, 1960.
A family on State Street described the objects as “very bright and brilliant, like bright aluminum,” according to a woman who spoke to the Telegraph Herald.
“They made no sound, and there was no vapor stream,” the woman said. “To me, they appeared to be metallic, because of the brightness.”
The father described what had caught their eye.
“They seemed to be in some sort of formation,” he said. “We couldn’t hear any motors or anything, and wondered about that, too. Now, I would hesitate to say what I think they were, the thing baffles me.”
The Telegraph Herald reported in its March 6, 1960, edition that a commercial pilot from Dubuque who had filmed the objects planned to provide the footage to military authorities. The film was subsequently discovered to be overexposed.
MOVIES TAKEN OF THREE ‘FLYING SAUCERS’
A Dubuque commercial pilot said Saturday that he had taken movies of three “unidentified flying objects” spotted over Dubuque Friday by dozens of persons.
The news that movies had been taken sparked nationwide interest in a possible authenticated “flying saucer” sighting.
The pilot is Charles Morris, 31, of Table Mound Trailer Court. He said he and his wife saw the objects from their home window, and ran into their front yard to watch.
The objects reportedly were sighted about 5:55 p.m. and had crossed the horizon from southwest to northeast over by the city by 6 p.m.
“It was a thing you’d never forget — I was amazed,” Morris said Saturday. “There were three very large elliptical objects. They were about 200 feet in length, and weren’t much over 20,000 feet up, in perfect formation.”
Ozark Airlines officials at Dubuque said Saturday that “none of our pilots or personnel have reported a thing.” Flights to and from Dubuque late Friday were at 4, 4:23, 4:45 and 7:21 p.m. — they said no flights were near at the time of the reported sightings.
At Truax Air Force Base, Madison, Wis., the flight operations office said Saturday that no military planes from that base had been operating around Dubuque about 6 p.m. Friday.
Morris said he shot 19 feet of 8-millimeter movie film, using both wide angle and telephoto lenses. The film was being sent to a special processor, and would be available later for analysis by military authorities.
A pilot for 14 years, Morris has about 5,000 hours flying experience. He says the objects definitely were not airplanes, jets, weather balloons or observation balloons.
“They were thin on the leading edge, thick in the middle, and thin in back,” he said. “I was seeing them from the side, and they looked exactly like you’d taken two platters and put them face to face — very large elliptical objects.”