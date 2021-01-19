News in your town

Love that lasts: Dubuque couple making memories through 66 years of marriage

Jo Daviess County board moves forward with formation of county park

$6.5 million in COVID-19 relief coming to Dubuque Community Schools

Family settles case in lawsuit against PDC school district

With few options, Platteville Common Council approves tower’s construction

Jo Daviess County grazing conference to be held online

Free ice-fishing program set for Friday in Dubuque County

County officials to consider rezoning for truck and trailer dealership

Epworth gauging public support for proposed splash pad at park

1 additional death in Grant County; 26 COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County

Biz Buzz Tuesday: Racing enthusiast pursues passion, new rehab facility to open and Kennedy Mall store to close

In Dubuque, virtual MLK celebration speakers call for improved communication, continued activism

Platteville police release photo of potential person of interest in vehicle burglaries

Illinois Extension to offer free 8-week webinar series on financial basics

Delhi mother's spirit endures through Pink Hummingbird Project

East Dubuque votes again to allow outdoor dining in 2021

Tri-state area home sales boom in 2020

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday)

Free ice-fishing program set for Friday in Dubuque County

25 new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County; no new deaths in area Iowa counties

Platteville police release photo of potential person of interest in vehicle burglaries

In Dubuque, virtual MLK celebration speakers call for improved communication, continued activism

Illinois Extension to offer free 8-week webinar series on financial basics

Most read: TH's 10 most-viewed stories of week

Local students share MLK-related tributes during virtual event

Dubuque again honored for financial reporting

Most read: TH's 10 most-viewed stories of week

Dozens of Dubuque students honored at annual MLK event

Local law enforcement reports

District seeks bids for $34 million Senior High School renovation

Skid steer fire causes $7,000 damage in Jo Daviess County

Authorities: 1 injured in crash over embankment near Darlington

JDC teen injured in rollover wreck

Authorities: 1 dead in Clayton County crash

Theologian to deliver virtual UD character lecture Feb. 1

Dubuque County Right to Life to hold Walk for Life event Saturday

Jo Daviess County board moves forward with formation of county park

$6.5 million in COVID-19 relief coming to Dubuque Community Schools

Historic Dubuque organization chapter has merged with nearby Bellevue chapter

Love that lasts: Dubuque couple making memories through 66 years of marriage

Biz Buzz Monday: Longtime Dubuque mall clothier announces closure

1 additional death, 12 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; 8 news cases in Grant County