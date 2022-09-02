A Dubuque native running to be Dubuque County’s recorder says the skills he has collected across several career fields will allow him to make the office the best it can be.

Keith Lucy submitted paperwork before this week’s filing deadline to run for the position as an unaffiliated candidate, setting up a matchup with incumbent Democrat John Murphy in the Nov. 8 election. No Republican candidates filed to run for the position.

