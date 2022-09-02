A Dubuque native running to be Dubuque County’s recorder says the skills he has collected across several career fields will allow him to make the office the best it can be.
Keith Lucy submitted paperwork before this week’s filing deadline to run for the position as an unaffiliated candidate, setting up a matchup with incumbent Democrat John Murphy in the Nov. 8 election. No Republican candidates filed to run for the position.
In Iowa, county recorders are responsible with the maintenance and management of property and real estate documents, vital records such as birth and death certificates and marital and divorce records, and recreational vehicle registrations, as well as issuing hunting and fishing licenses.
Born and raised in Dubuque, Lucy is a transportation insurance specialist at Cottingham & Butler. Previously, he worked elsewhere in the insurance sector for 11 years, following 13 years in graphic design and marketing. That came after three years active in the Iowa National Guard.
In addition to his work, Lucy volunteers widely — coaching youth wrestling, participating in children’s ministry and serving as a jack-of-all-trades for community theater productions.
“I’ve had many years of experience working with teams, be that the military, in graphic design, volunteering in the community and coaching,” he said. “I know how to work with people.”
Lucy also said he has spent a lifetime helping to streamline processes.
“I’ve learned to always be problem solving, always looking for the most efficient way for work to be done,” he said. “Even when I was talking to people getting signatures (to be on the ballot), I was hearing that there were ways that processes could be made easier for people in the recorder’s office. There’s a lot of paperwork obviously, but with a fresh set of eyes, I think I can make going to the recorder’s office an efficient and positive experience.”
Lucy filed to run for the seat unaffiliated with a political party, and he said that is the way he would prefer to serve in the post.
“Although it is an elected position, it is not political. It’s a way to truly help all the people in Dubuque County,” he said.
Lucy faces Murphy, who has been served as county recorder since 2015 and is running for his third term.
