Police said a second Dubuque man has been arrested in connection with a pair of shootings in June.
Robert W. Ware-Moore, 27, of 2027 Washington St., was arrested at 12:54 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Main and West Third streets on a warrant charging going armed with intent, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and driving while barred.
Court documents state that officers responded at about 3:40 p.m. June 25 for a report of gunshots fired near the intersection of West Locust Street and Rosedale Avenue.
Police located spent 9 mm shell casings in the street and bullet damage to a residence at 1010 W. Locust St., No. 3. Two bullets were found in the residence.
Witnesses told police that an individual known as “C-Note” drove past the residence and fired gunshots. Witnesses said the individual had been feuding with a resident of 1010 W. Locust.
At about 5:35 p.m. that day, officers also responded to the 600 block of West 11th Street for another report of shots fired. Officers found spent 9 mm shell casings in the street, and bullet damage to some residences in the area.
Officers reported subsequently identifying “C-Note” as Daniel A. Rodgers, 32, of 2502 Windsor Ave. Traffic camera footage showed Rodgers as a passenger in a vehicle driven by Ware-Moore that left the 600 block of West 11th shortly after the second shooting.
Police noted that Ware-Moore is a convicted felon who driving license is barred.
They tracked the vehicle to the 2000 block of Holliday Drive, where Rodgers was arrested at that time on 13 previously issued arrest warrants, as well as charges of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana.
Officers obtained a search warrant for the Ware-Moore's vehicle and found a .357 revolver and a 9 mm handgun in the vehicle’s center console.
Police forwarded evidence from the shooting scenes to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation crime laboratory. Results indicated that the shell casings and bullets recovered from both scenes were fired from the 9 mm handgun in the vehicle.
In August, police arrested Rodgers on a warrant charging two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, two counts of going armed with intent and two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He has pleaded not guilty.