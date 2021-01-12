The City of Dubuque seeks residents’ input on a proposal to create a community garden.
The garden would be located at Valentine Park, 860 Valentine Drive, according to a press release. The request to create the garden was submitted by neighborhood residents.
The release states that the garden would be approximately 70-feet-by-50-feet and would be located north of the park’s parking lot.
The care and maintenance of the community garden would be the responsibility of the resident group.
Input on the proposal may be shared online at cityofdubuque.org/parks, by calling the Leisure Services Department at 563-589-4263, or by attending a virtual public meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20.
The meeting will be available at global.gotomeeting.com/join/653490437 or by calling 1-872-240-3412 and using access code 653-490-437.