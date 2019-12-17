The Federal Communications Commission this week awarded funding that will expand high-speed internet to 175 locations in Lafayette County, according to a press release.
JCWIFI.com, a Freeport, Ill.-based internet service provider, will receive $486,424 over the next 10 years for the expansion into Lafayette County as part of the Connect America Fund, the federal government’s effort to expand broadband access to underserved rural homes and businesses. This week, the FCC awarded more than $89 million to providers in 21 states.
JCWIFI will be required to provide at least 40% of locations with service by the end of the third year of federal support and expand access by an additional 20% each subsequent year.