CUBA CITY, Wis. — Delaney Ryan lives for smiles.
Whether it’s ringing bells for The Salvation Army or raising money for people fighting cancer, seeing the visible evidence of her impact drives the Cuba City High School senior to keep giving.
“It makes me feel good as a person to know that I can help others,” the 17-year-old said. “That’s just the type of person I am. I feel like I’m doing my part.”
Ryan credits Catholic HEART Workcamp, an organization that dispatches youth on summer mission trips, for jumpstarting her passion for volunteering. One summer, Ryan helped freshen up an elementary school. The following year, she prepared supply baskets at a pregnancy resource center.
Ryan currently leads religion classes at St. Rose Catholic Church in Cuba City, where she teaches third-graders.
Her favorite aspect of class is recognizing those moments when her young pupils understand a concept. The dawning of realization spreads across their faces, and they smile from cheek to cheek.
Ryan has helped grow corn and sell produce for her local FFA chapter and rake leaves on behalf of Leo Club.
She also participates in high school forensics, where she delivers informational speeches. This year, her talk described the life of Mother Teresa and the story of her canonization.
“She works with the homeless, and she works with people who are sick,” Ryan said. “She puts everyone else first before herself.”
Each month, Ryan delivers handmade greeting cards to Epione Pavilion, a Cuba City nursing home. Members of her school’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America club, of which she is president, write messages inside.
“A lot of the residents don’t have family that come,” she said. “Sometimes, I’ll put a joke inside. Other times, I’ll say, ‘Oh did you see the snow we got?’ … We just make it special.’”
The club’s advisor, family and consumer science teacher Nancy Merwin, called Ryan an “idea creator” and instrumental in recruiting underclassman to the club.
Ryan leads the twice-monthly meetings and coordinates volunteer activities.
“She has really encouraged other members,” Merwin said. “She has really stepped up to the plate and done a lot for our organization.”
After Ryan graduates high school this spring, she intends to move to La Crosse to study nursing at Viterbo University.
Ryan said she believes she will find happiness in the profession for “the same reason I like to do all these activities.”
“By helping someone, you can bring a smile on their face,” she said.