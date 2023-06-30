Today and Saturday, Shenandoah Riding Center, 200 N. Brodrecht Road, Galena, Ill.
Gates open at 4 p.m.; rodeo at 7 p.m. Bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing and more. Tickets available at the gate. Admission: $25 for adults, $20 for children. More information: thegalenaterritory.com/freedomreins.
Mississippi Man at Savanna Museum & Cultural Center
Today, Savanna Museum & Cultural Center, 40 Main St., Savanna Ill.
Doors open at 7 p.m. Mississippi Man has entertained audiences for 45 years with his “music with a kick.” He uses guitar, banjo and fiddle in performances, and Deborah Kay provides vocals. Beverages and snacks will be served. Admission is free; donations appreciated.
Bellevue Heritage DaysSaturday and Sunday, Cole Park, Park and Sixth St., Bellevue, Iowa.
The celebration starts at 4 p.m. Saturday. Parade begins at 10 a.m. Sunday. There will be live music, fireworks, a water ski show and more throughout the celebration. Heritage Day bracelets that can be purchased are required for entry. Food and drink available for purchase. Admission: $5 per person. More information: bellevueiachamber.org/bellevueiachambercalendar/bellevue-heritage-days.
Rockin’ on the River in Cascade
Saturday, Cascade Amphitheater, 101 Pierce St. SW
Gates open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Music provided by Big John Hammer & the Rusty Nails. Bring your own chairs, coolers and beverages. Food will be available. Tickets are $10; kids under 10 are free.
Koe Wetzel, Pecos & the Rooftops and Dylan Wheeler
Five Flags Center, 405 Main St., Dubuque
Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets available at firstfleetconcerts.com. This show marks Wetzel’s second performance at Five Flags after he made his debut at the venue in 2021.
East Dubuque Independence Day celebration
Saturday, downtown East Dubuque, Ill.
5:30 p.m. Free inflatable rides, Cremer’s meats and live music by Menace will be featured in the celebration, concluding with fireworks at 10 p.m. Admission: Free. More information: www.cityofeastdubuque.com.