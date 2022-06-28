MANCHESTER, Iowa – The Manchester City Council has unanimously voted to extend a partnership with a local community college that has existed for nearly a decade.

The City of Manchester and Northeast Iowa Community College have held a memorandum of understanding for the past nine years.

The council also voted to approve a lease agreement extension with Dupaco Community Credit Union for the use of part of its building for NICC’s Manchester Center.

The move will extend the lease for another three years at a rate of $2,100 per month. The rental rate is an increase of $100 per month from the prior agreement.

The college reimburses the city for one-half of the lease costs.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.