LANCASTER, Wis. -- Grant County officials have taken possession of a building located at 132 E. Maple St. in downtown Lancaster due to taxes — less than $11,000 — that went unpaid from 2016 to 2019.
The Grant County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution recently that awarded an application to the Wisconsin Assessment Monies program for contractor services for environmental cleanup work.
Officials said the previous owner of the building had contracted with Seymour Environmental Services to install groundwater monitoring wells through the Petroleum Environmental Cleanup Fund through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
The environmental cleanup work had been completed before the county took possession of the property in April, but two additional monitoring wells were to be installed.
Seymour Environmental Services discontinued work when one of its owners died earlier this year.
The resolution authorizing the application and the application itself were submitted to the Wisconsin Assessment Monies. Officials aren’t aware of how long it will take for the application to be processed; however, subsequent cleanup work will be at no cost to the county.
The building was the former location of Rockwool Home Insulation and later was an antique store. It has been vacant since 2012. The county has no plans for the building at this time.