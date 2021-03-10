GALENA, Ill. – A Dubuque man was sentenced four years in jail after pleading guilty to a felony drug charge in Jo Daviess County.
John L. Plummer, 32, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 19, according to a press release from the Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney’s Office.
The release states that Plummer Judge Kevin Ward also sentenced Plummer to two years of mandatory supervised release, formerly known as parole, following the prison term.
Plummer and another Dubuque man, David K. Peterson, 64, were arrested Aug. 27, 2018, following a traffic stop on U.S. 20 at West Glen Hollow Road. Deputies searched the vehicle and found a package of crack cocaine in the engine compartment, according to a press release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
Peterson pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 180 days in jail and two years of probation in October 2019, according to online court documents.