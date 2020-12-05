PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- Platteville Main Street Program officials seek a new executive director as organization's current leader wraps up his tenure there.
Jack Luedtke officially retired as executive director Nov. 1 but is continuing in the role in a volunteer capacity until the end of the year as officials seek his replacement.
Officials seek an executive director to coordinate downtown revitalization activities, according to an online announcement. They are looking for applicants with education or experience in areas such as historic preservation, economic development, marketing, nonprofit management and small business development, among others.
Those interested can send a resume, letter of interest, three references and a video introduction to director@plattevillemainstreet.com. More information is available at plattevillemainstreet.com.
Luedtke said he is proud of how Platteville businesses have maintained through the COVID-19 pandemic and that he is helping with the transition to make sure that trend continues.
"We're proud of what we've been able to maintain, and we want to keep that going," he said.