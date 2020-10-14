FARLEY, Iowa — Western Dubuque Community School District voters will be asked this spring to extend a levy that supports facilities and equipment projects at schools.
School board members on Monday approved a resolution calling for a March 2 election to renew the physical plant and equipment levy for 10 years.
The current levy is not set to expire until June 30, 2022. However, based on a state change in how often schools can hold special elections, board members wanted to plan ahead in case the resolution is not approved in March, Superintendent Rick Colpitts said.
“We are not currently trying to make it more or less (money) — we are looking to extend it,” he said. “We are starting very early to make sure we will get it taken care of prior to its election date.”
The current PPEL rate is $1 per $1,000 taxable property valuation. The district has maintained that rate since 2012, and officials plan to keep it there if voters approve the measure in March.
“That is what we used to maintain our buildings and buses,” Colpitts said. “If that were to discontinue, we would have to figure out where we would get that money. That puts us in a bit of a bind.”
Mark Frasher, the district’s business manager, said if the March vote doesn’t pass, district officials would plan to hold another vote in September or November. If that vote also does not go through, the district could hold a final special election the following spring.
“Our goal is to be tax-neutral,” he said. “It is not a new tax. It is sustaining what we currently have.”
Also on Monday, school board members approved spending $412,450 to purchase 1,250 new laptops.
District Technology Director Nathan Corbin said the new laptops will fulfill the district’s initiative to provide students at both Western Dubuque and Cascade high schools with district-issued computers.
“Currently, we are planning on deploying and managing one-to-one at 9 to 12 only,” he said. “We will be using current equipment and future purchases to be able to provide more technology at the lower grades within all schools throughout the district.”