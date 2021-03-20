Dubuque City Council members are considering borrowing up to $49.2 million to reduce city interest payments and to pay for projects such as bus replacement and improvements to Jackson Park.
City Council members this week voted, 7-0, to set a public hearing for the proposed issuance of $49.2 million in general obligation bonds. While $40.5 million would go toward refunding existing bonds, the remaining $8.7 million would fund different projects.
Jennifer Larson, the city’s director of finance and budget, said the city regularly refinances previously-issued debt to create long-term interest savings. The $40.5 million would help refund nine separate bonds, with an estimated savings of nearly $3.1 million.
“The bulk of the new debt issuance is going toward refunding previously issued bond series,” Larson said. “We have a financial adviser who is reviewing what debt is eligible for refinancing.”
The rest of the bond funding would be spent on a number of recently approved city projects, including infrastructure improvements to a portion of Chavenelle Road in Dubuque Industrial Center West and replacement of vehicles in the city’s transit fleet.
The city is borrowing $798,942 for the transit project. Transportation Services officials would use the funds to replace four heavy-duty, 30-foot buses and seven mini buses. Russell Stecklein, interim director of Transportation Services, said the buses being replaced all have reached 10 years in age.
“We’ve had a lot of engine issues with our buses, so we have slowly been trying to replace them,” he said.
Stecklein said a portion of the cost of each bus is covered by a state grant.
About $872,000 of the bonds would go toward design and property acquisition associated with the construction of a new downtown parking ramp. The ramp is being constructed to accommodate the expansion of Cottingham & Butler and Heartland Financial USA into the Roshek Building at 700 Locust St.
Under the development agreement between the city and the two companies, the ramp must be completed by Dec. 31, 2023. The total project cost is estimated at $20 million.
About $500,000 in bond funding would be spent on amenity and restroom improvements to Jackson Park. Steve Fehsal, the city’s park division manager, said $250,000 would go toward constructing a restroom building. The remaining funds would be used to upgrade playground equipment, with any leftover dollars being used to add amenities such as drinking fountains.
“We’re going to look at what funds we have left and try to bring in some amenities that the park could use,” Fehsal said.
He said work on Jackson Park should be completed by the end of next summer.
Dubuque city leaders are in the process of finalizing their budget for fiscal year 2022, but based on budget recommendations, the city’s total indebtedness is projected to reach close to $255 million by June 30, 2022.
Dubuque City Council Member Danny Sprank said the city’s debt level, including the proposed bond issuance, is healthy for a city of its size.
“We need to have some debt for the scale of the projects that we want to pursue,” Sprank said. “At this point, the debt is not crushing us or anything like that.”
The public hearing for the proposed bond issuance is scheduled for April 5. If approved, the city would pay for the bonds through a variety of funding sources, including local options sales tax, tax increment financing, gaming revenue and utility fees.