MANCHESTER, Iowa – West Delaware County Community School District’s Board of Education recently elected leadership for the new year.
Carl Johnson was elected president and Sam Milroy vice president for the upcoming year during the board’s recent meeting.
Outgoing Board Members Dan Hogan and Ed Poynor were honored at the meeting, and incoming Board Members Steve Buesing and Jamie Vaske took the oath of office.
Board members also approved meeting dates for 2022, setting them on the second Monday of each month at Lambert Elementary School.
