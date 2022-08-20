City of Dubuque officials this week discussed a report showing the continuing gap between wages and at least some local rents.
The National Low Income Housing Coalition’s Out of Reach report stated that a renting household in the Dubuque metropolitan area must earn $16.04 per hour for 40 hours per week to afford a two-bedroom apartment at the metro’s average fair market rent of $834 per month.
That hourly rate is nearly $2 more than the $14.04 average hourly wage of a renter household in the Dubuque metro, which covers all of Dubuque County. At $14.04 per hour, the average Dubuque renter is able to pay up to $732 per month for rent and utilities.
The current fair market rent for one-bedroom apartments in Dubuque is $634 per month, according to city documents.
Fair market rent is calculated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as the cost to rent and pay for utilities for a “moderately priced” dwelling in a local housing market. The affordable rents in the report were calculated using “the generally accepted standard of spending not more than 30% of gross income on gross housing costs.”
But Dubuque’s low vacancy rate among rental units means the gap between at least two-bedroom rents and wages is even greater than the report indicated, according to Housing and Community Development Director Alexis Steger.
City staff said a review of current postings on Zillow and Facebook Marketplace showed only five vacancies for two-bedroom rental units in Dubuque, three of which were posted at above market rate with a median rent of around $1,100 per month, even before the cost of utilities.
“That means our average renter is making $14 an hour in wages and needs over $18 an hour to afford their unit,” Steger said.
Steger said the only two two-bedroom units available that were listed below fair market rent were priced as such because the apartments accepted federal funding or used tax credits that mandated a certain rental rate.
The Telegraph Herald separately reviewed current listings on Marketplace, Zillow and Hotpads for one-bedroom units available in Dubuque. Of 10 open apartments with credible listings, only two were listed below $732 per month with utilities included, one of which was income-restricted.
Five apartments had listing prices from $650 to $700 but did not include utilities, which cost a one-bedroom household no less than $100 per month based on a city worksheet used to calculate utility allowances for Section 8 voucher recipients.
The remaining three apartments were listed at about $732 per month.
The report is the latest to highlight the challenges of affordable housing in the Dubuque area.
An assessment commissioned by the Greater Dubuque Development Corp. released in April found the city had a rental vacancy rate of 1.3% and a homeowner vacancy rate of 0.6%, both well below state standards for vacancies under the Workforce Housing Tax Incentive Program. GDDC President and CEO Rick Dickinson said the surveys confirmed there was a housing crisis in Dubuque.
In July, applicants for city Section 8 vouchers, which subsidize private housing for low-income renters, exceeded the 25 supplied by twentyfold after applications opened for the first time in months.
And GDDC consultant David Lyons warned City Council members earlier this month the community was on track to construct only half of the 1,192 new housing units expected to be in demand by 2030.
“This is an annual report coming from a national coalition, but it is supporting what we’re bringing to City Council,” Steger said to council members this week. “We need more affordable housing; we need more workforce housing, but really, we just need more housing units.”
Council members generally took heed of Steger’s warning as well as her suggestion that there is a need to raise wages for renters not meeting the fair market rent rate.
“If we want to be a state or a community that people want to move to, then we have to have a place for them to live,” said Mayor Brad Cavanagh.
He asked how the city could address the growing number of senior citizens in the state and community, particularly as those residents moved to fixed incomes such as Social Security and attempted to downsize.
Steger pointed to senior housing units such as the planned development on Radford Road and noted that while building more senior housing was unlikely to improve conditions for workforce-aged renters, it would help improve the vacancy rate for single-family homes.
Council Member David Resnick was the only council member who directly challenged Steger’s account, asking whether the Out of Reach report was “objective” and pointing out that Iowa ranked 45th in rental costs among the 50 states; Washington, D.C.; and Puerto Rico. The National Low Income Housing Coalition’s goals are to “preserve existing federally assisted homes and housing resources, expand the supply of low-income housing and establish housing stability as the primary purpose of federal low-income housing policy,” according to its website.
Steger responded that Iowa’s relative placement among other states did not negate Dubuque’s housing issues.
“Affordable housing is a nationwide crisis,” Steger said. “So even being last, we still wouldn’t be meeting the needs of our residents.”
Council Member Danny Sprank also questioned Steger about her recommendation that the city should seek to improve wages for renters, suggesting doing so would simply lead to higher rents and leave residents “chasing our own tails.”
That, Steger said, was the point of increasing the housing stock — landlords would not raise rents if there was another unit down the block holding its rate steady.
