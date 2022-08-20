City of Dubuque officials this week discussed a report showing the continuing gap between wages and at least some local rents.

The National Low Income Housing Coalition’s Out of Reach report stated that a renting household in the Dubuque metropolitan area must earn $16.04 per hour for 40 hours per week to afford a two-bedroom apartment at the metro’s average fair market rent of $834 per month.

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

