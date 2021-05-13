Rogeria Ferguson-Hewing credits college with helping her get her life on track.
Since moving to Dubuque and starting classes at Northeast Iowa Community College in 2018, she bought her first vehicle, found a consistent home and now is seeing more job opportunities open up.
“I knew that education was always something that I wanted, and I was determined and I was destined to do it,” Ferguson-Hewing said.
She is among the graduates being honored at NICC’s commencement ceremony on Friday, May 14. While Ferguson-Hewing faced some challenges on the road to earning her associate’s degree, her drive to get an education sustained her through her coursework.
“It opened up doors for better opportunities for my life,” she said.
Ferguson-Hewing moved to Dubuque in 2018 to help care for her mother after a major surgery. Ferguson-Hewing soon started taking classes at NICC, balancing that along with taking care of her mom, working two jobs and being a single mom of three.
Still, she was determined to get an education and become the first in her family to graduate from college.
“I went to sleep with school on my mind. I woke up with school on my mind,” Ferguson-Hewing said.
She said being in school helped motivate her to take steps such as buying a car to get to school and work and at one point to work first and third shifts in addition to taking classes.
“This was like that for two-and-a-half years on top of being a full-time mommy to three kids — now, five kids,” said Ferguson-Hewing, who got married last year and gained two stepdaughters.
Last year, she transitioned to being a full-time student to focus on school and being a mom.
The employees at NICC were like a family to her throughout her time in college, bringing her a laptop when she needed one to take classes and delivering Halloween treats and a Christmas dinner for her family.
Cindy Virta, director of NICC’s TRIO Student Support Services, got to know Ferguson-Hewing through her participation in the TRIO program. Virta said Ferguson-Hewing is good about reaching out and advocating for herself.
“She’s always rolled with every single punch,” Virta said. “She reached out every single time … and was able to just bounce back continuously.”
Ferguson-Hewing now is looking to further her education and take online classes to eventually earn a bachelor’s degree — and one day a master’s degree — in criminal justice.
She would like to become a corrections or police officer or work in the court system. She said that as a Black woman, she wants to help make the criminal justice system more diverse locally.
“All I’ve got to say is, I’m ready,” Ferguson-Hewing said.