Each resident at Stonehill Health Center received a personalized and wrapped gift this year, thanks to the efforts of a Stonehill nurse, a local business owner and a seventh-grader.
Nurse Vanessa Woodworth traditionally has gathered or made gifts, such as blankets or socks, for the residents. This year, she worked with the nursing team to gather gift ideas for each resident and coordinated with Lexy Stroud-Abbott, owner of Next Level Dance, and student Arsh Pal to gather donations, according to a press release from Stonehill.
At Next level Dance in Peosta, Iowa, families coming to the studio chose tags from the tree and brought back the wrapped gifts.
“Arsh had the idea to create an Amazon wish list,” Woodworth said in the release. “I added all of the gifts and people bought directly from the wish list or donated money, and everything was purchased.”
Arsh is the son of Divya Pal, an occupational therapist at Stonehill, and frequently has volunteered and donated to help the residents there. Arsh helped with wish list donation requests and brought friends to help wrap all the gifts at Stonehill.
The combined efforts led to nearly 200 gifts delivered to residents in short-term rehabilitation, long-term care and memory care at Stonehill at a recent Christmas party. Additional gifts for residents were donated by family members, members of the Stonehill Wellness Center, Eagle Point Solar, Honkamp Inc., St. Raphael Cathedral, The Salvation Army and James Martin Jewelers.
“It just goes to show how something so small and simple can make a huge impact,” said Woodworth.
