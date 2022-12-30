Each resident at Stonehill Health Center received a personalized and wrapped gift this year, thanks to the efforts of a Stonehill nurse, a local business owner and a seventh-grader.

Nurse Vanessa Woodworth traditionally has gathered or made gifts, such as blankets or socks, for the residents. This year, she worked with the nursing team to gather gift ideas for each resident and coordinated with Lexy Stroud-Abbott, owner of Next Level Dance, and student Arsh Pal to gather donations, according to a press release from Stonehill.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.