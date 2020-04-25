A spokeswoman for Andersen Corp. says that the manufacturer has made “workforce adjustments” related to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have made some temporary adjustments to our workforce, including reductions in work hours, to remain agile and responsive to customer demand,” Eliza Chlebeck wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald.
Chlebeck wrote that the reductions are applicable across the company.
Andersen has a Dubuque plant that was formerly known as Eagle Window & Door.
Chlebeck wrote that “as an essential business within the construction industry supply chain,” the company remains committed to maintaining operations.