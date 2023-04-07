A Dubuque man has been sentenced to two years of probation for chasing another man with a hammer.
Terrance E. Lawrence, 33, was recently given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of assault and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. He initially was charged with domestic abuse with display or use of a weapon, but he pleaded to the amended charge of assault.
If he violates terms of his probation, Lawrence faces two years in prison, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Associate Judge Mark Hostager.
Court documents state that police responded to Lawrence’s residence on Jan. 12, and Lawrence was found with a hammer in his lap that Lawrence said he grabbed in self-defense.
Lawrence told police that he and his wife were arguing but the argument did not turn physical, documents state.
Lawrence also reported going outside to chase a man he believed to be romantically involved with his wife, but Lawrence said he was unarmed during the incident. However, documents state that the man told police that Lawrence chased him with the hammer.
Lawrence’s wife reported to police that Lawrence grabbed a pair of scissors during their argument but “never pointed or threatened her” with them, documents state. She also reported Lawrence grabbing the hammer during the argument.