MANCHESTER, Iowa — T-shirts declaring support for prep football and basketball teams are commonplace. A local school district aims to raise awareness of brain-health issues with similar garb.
Counselors in West Delaware Community School District launched a fundraising campaign to design and produce enough T-shirts highlighting support for people dealing with brain-health issues to distribute to every student, teacher and staff member in the district. The shirts would provide a visible symbol of acceptance for those with brain-health issues.
“We want to create a climate and a culture to show that it’s OK not to be OK, and that we support you in your struggles,” said Shelby Piersch, a school counselor at West Delaware High School.
The front of the shirts feature the slogan, “Be Kind to Your Mind — Brain Health Matters,” with the back of the shirts bearing the name of the initiative, “Together We Are” with phrases and words that fit the theme, such as “ending the stigma,” “making a change” and “#WDSTRONG.”
“Our thought is that we wear shirts supporting our local football and basketball teams — what if we have shirts about mental health that say it’s OK to talk about that stuff,” Piersch said.
Piersch cited research that the stigma associated with brain-health issues can keep as much as 50% of youth ages 8 to 15 from seeking treatment and said school officials hope that wearing the shirts in the community could help students and others connect with appropriate help.
“We all have to end the stigma surrounding mental illness and treat brain health as it should be, which is that the brain is an organ and can get sick, too, just like all of the other organs in our body — heart, kidney, liver,” said Debi Butler, founder of Brain Health Now, an organization that seeks to end stigma around brain-health issues. “I am proud that the students of West Delaware want to start the conversation by wearing T-shirts so their community can see that they support the one out of five people who have a brain-health issue in their lives.”
The initiative’s organizers have created an online fundraising page with hopes of raising $20,000.
“We want to have enough T-shirts for all of our current students and all of our staff — everyone from teachers to bus drivers to custodians — everyone in the district,” Piersch said.
Organizers would purchase enough shirts for incoming students for the next few years as well.
Piersch said the shirts would be produced, “as soon as we hit our goal.”
“I think for a school district to sanction this is a wonderful way for the district as an entity to say, ‘We are here together to support our students,’ and for students to say, ‘I’m going to hear this and support my peers’ is a great message,” said Mae Hingtgen, CEO of Mental Health/Disability Services of the East-Central Region of Iowa.