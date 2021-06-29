A man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison — the maximum he could receive — for committing a sex crime on the University of Dubuque campus.
Yahye A. Sallahadin, of St. Paul, Minn., who turns 19 today, was sentenced in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after a jury in May found him guilty of third-degree sexual abuse, a felony. He was found not guilty of a second count.
While defense attorney Dustin Baker said Sallahadin was prepared to accept the sentence, Sallahadin maintained his innocence in the moments before the sentence was given.
“I just wanted to say that you would be putting an innocent man behind prison, behind bars,” he said. “This is not the end of my life. This is just a little dent in my life.”
Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley called Sallahadin’s lack of responsibility for his actions “abhorrent” and that she was surprised by his statement.
“This being a ‘little dent’ in your life — it is not a little dent in hers,” Ackley said. “... You have the right to maintain your innocence, but 12 people felt differently. I have the right to walk around this community and feel free of fear. So does she. So does anyone who goes to college.”
Court documents state that Sallahadin, then a UD student, invited a female student to his room during the fall 2020 semester and physically forced her to drink vodka. After the victim passed out, Sallahadin sexually abused her.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information of victims of sexual crimes.
The victim reported biting Sallahadin when she came to and fleeing his room, documents state. Police later reported that Sallahadin admitted to being bit by the woman and that she was intoxicated, but he denied providing her any alcohol.
A sexual assault advocate from Riverview Center read a statement written by the victim on her behalf at Monday’s hearing. The victim said she has had more frequent doctor appointments and a doubled medication dosage to manage her anxiety and depression following the attack.
“I never walk alone on campus at night,” the statement said. “No woman does, since they found out. If they do, they carry pepper spray. … I hope he realizes his actions have consequences and they affect other people, not just him.”
As part of the sentence, Sallahadin must comply with a no-contact order issued for the victim and register as a sex offender.
“This is going to follow you for the rest of your life,” Ackley said. “I hope that sinks in.”
Sallahadin also was arrested in January on a charge of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse for a separate alleged incident on the UD campus.
Court documents state that he assaulted and groped another student that he knew in the fall of 2020 in a commons area on campus. The documents state that the victim was on a video call with a relative at the time of the attack and that the relative witnessed parts of it.
He has a plea hearing scheduled in that case on Wednesday, June 30.