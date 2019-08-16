News in your town

Dubuque to formalize push to be last stop on RAGBRAI 2020

Favorite sports flick: TH asks readers to vote to narrow field of 32

Dubuque officials trying to locate dog that bit woman at dog park

Police seek tips after 29 headstones damaged in Manchester

Bids for Schmitt Island veterans projects come in hundreds of thousands of dollars over budget

Deere earnings report: Strong numbers for Dubuque plant's division, but trouble in ag and turf

Maquoketa police: 2 men arrested by tactical team using tear gas after chase, crash, standoff

World-renowned country a cappella group to perform in Dubuque