Members of a state board recently again wrestled over an advisory opinion requested by Dubuque’s mayor to address the public disclosure of confidential closed-session information.
The Iowa Public Information Board voted for the third time in as many months to table the proposed opinion, drafted in response to a question from Roy Buol.
Buol requested the opinion after then-City Council Member Jake Rios in November released recordings and information from closed-door council discussions of the city manager’s job performance.
IPIB Executive Director Margaret Johnson said board members are carefully scrutinizing the draft opinion, which states there are no sanctions or remedies for public disclosure of information from a closed session. The opinion also states it is not a violation of Iowa’s open meetings and open records laws for public disclosure of information from a closed session.
“We are not going to issue sanctions against somebody who is more transparent than required by (state law),” Johnson said.
However, such conduct contravenes other sections of Iowa law, according to the draft opinion.
“Each member of a governmental body should respect the decision of the body as a whole to go into close(d) session and abide by the confidentiality that applies,” Johnson wrote.
Matters discussed in closed session are confidential by statute and only can be released by court order, per Iowa law.
Advisory opinions are not legally binding, but provide guidance on future actions of a government body, Johnson said.
In November, Buol asked Dubuque County’s county attorney, C.J. May III, to investigate whether Rios should be removed from office or criminally charged. Rios’ term has since expired.
May told the Telegraph Herald last month that the matter remained under investigation. He did not respond to a request for comment Friday.