FARLEY, Iowa -- A staff member of Farley Elementary School recently was honored with a service award.
Tony Ball, a physical education teacher at the school, was selected as the recipient of the Brenda and Tom Wickham Educational Service Award. The $1,000 cash award is given on a rotating schedule to a staff member from a school that the Wickham children attended.
Last spring, Ball completed his 17th year teaching in the Western Dubuque School system, having taught at Farley, Epworth and Peosta Elementary schools. He also has coached basketball and football at the junior high and freshman levels.
In addition, he has set up club activities for third and fourth grade students, as well as assisted in organizing a family fun night and a staff family night at a community center.
Last year, Ball and his wife sold their Peosta home and ventured on a five-week trip west with their seven children — four of whom were foster children that they have since adopted. They also sold possessions in favor of a simpler life and more quality time as a family.