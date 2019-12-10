Dubuque County’s county attorney said Monday that he is looking for guidance from the Iowa Attorney General’s Office whether to investigate if a Dubuque City Council member should be removed from office or criminally charged.
“We’re just sort of trying to figure out legally what it is or isn’t, and that’s about all the farther we are at this point,” C.J. May III said of reaching out to the state office for clarification.
Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol asked May to investigate whether Council Member Jake Rios should be removed from office or criminally charged for sharing materials from closed-meeting discussions.
The Telegraph Herald recently obtained a Nov. 7 letter from Buol to Rios accusing him of misconduct in office for disclosing documents and recordings from closed-door council meetings related to the performance evaluation of City Manager Mike Van Milligen.
Rios previously told the Telegraph Herald that he hopes May will see his “concerns were for the right reasons” and that he tried to shed light on council members’ concerns about city leadership. Rios said it was his “duty as a public servant to whistleblow what had gone on.”
However, Buol in his letter argued Iowa’s whistleblower statute “does not apply if the disclosure of the information is prohibited by statute.”
City Attorney Crenna Brumwell previously said closed-session discussions are confidential by statute and only can be released by court order.
Per state law, prosecution of or a petition to the district court to remove an elected official from office falls to either the state attorney general or a county attorney in cases of corruption, extortion, felony convictions or campaign finance violations, among other reasons. Voters, as well, can petition the court to remove an elected official.
The law states elected officials also can be removed for “willful or habitual” neglect or refusal to perform their duties, as well as “willful misconduct or maladministration in office.”
May said the subsection of law regarding “willful misconduct or maladministration” is “the only one where (Rios’ action) allegedly fits, and it’s not clear at all.”
He said, “Doing a bad job as an elected official, well, you know, you’re not going to charge somebody (for that).”