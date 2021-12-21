The following notable action was taken by Dubuque City Council members on Monday.
Smart parking plan
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to seek proposals for professional services for the development and implementation of the Smart Parking and Mobility Management Plan.
Background: Last year, the city conducted a pilot program that included the use of smart parking meters downtown. In an effort to update downtown parking infrastructure and technology, the city now seeks to develop a plan that will outline projects and technologies that can be adopted for its parking spaces and ramps.
City officials intend to hire a consultant that will both examine potential projects and assess the overall future parking and mobility needs for downtown Dubuque. The three-year contract is expected to cost $250,000 to $325,000.
What's next: The city aims to have a consultant hired by late February. Then, working with city staff, the consultant will present the completed plan to City Council by mid-May. The city then will begin work on implementing projects, with plans of completing a "phase 1 vendor technology deployment" by December 2022.
Black Heritage Survey
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to seek proposals to conduct a Black Heritage Survey.
Background: Dubuque's Historic Preservation Commission Black Heritage Survey project aims to research and gather stories about the city's Black residents through its history and their impact on the community.
The project will include genealogical outreach and the creation of a "heritage database."
What's next: City officials intend to spend $48,008 on the project, with $30,000 funded through the Iowa State Historic Preservation Office.
DRA agreement
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to set a public hearing to amend a lease with Dubuque Racing Association.
Background: The DRA is the nonprofit license holder for both Dubuque casinos and leases the Q Casino from the city. The amended lease agreement, already approved by the organization, extends its expiration from 2024 to 2036.
Additionally, the updated agreement also puts a portion of casino profits toward improvements for Chaplain Schmitt Island. In the current agreement, Q Casino are evenly split between the city and local nonprofits. The new agreement gives one-third of the profits to the city; to nonprofits; and to a fund for improvements on the island.
What's next: A public hearing for the amended agreement is scheduled for Jan. 3. Afterward, council members are expected to vote on its approval.