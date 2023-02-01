GALENA, Ill. — Dustin Dickens described Tuesday’s first day of competition in one word.
“Amazing,” he said.
Dickens, 37, of Sugar Grove, was one of about 320 athletes to converge on the Galena area for the Special Olympics Illinois Winter Games. The event also drew 130 coaches and featured snowshoe racing at Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa and alpine skiing events at Chestnut Mountain Resort. The three-day event concludes Thursday, Feb. 2.
Dickens spent Tuesday afternoon on the Chestnut ski slopes.
“I love winning a gold medal,” Dickens said. “I feel like a champion.”
Taylor Baretz, a coach from McHenry, said the slope was full of excitement.
“Practicing with these guys has been awesome,” Baretz said.
Special Olympics Illinois is a nonprofit organization offering year-round training and competition in 18 sports for more than 21,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities.
“I’m just excited to come out here and have fun,” Baretz said. “Working with these athletes is a privilege. It’s something that I’m grateful for — I can’t believe this is my job.”
Athlete Rebecca Whiteparhead, 38, of McHenry, said she loves coming to Galena to ski with Special Olympics.
“It’s not hard and it makes me feel good,” she said.
Kevin Murray, a coach from Cary, has been bringing athletes to Galena for Special Olympics for about five years.
“It’s fantastic,” Murray said. “The thrill that they get when they finish and they see a good time up there (on the board) — oh my gosh, it’s just overwhelming.”
Justin Othick, 40, is an athlete from Hampshire. He also skied Tuesday.
“I like skiing a lot,” Othick said. “It gives me a good attitude.”
Othick said that he enjoys reconnecting with friends when he participates in the Winter Games.
“I like being with my friends, and my coaches inspire me,” he said.”
Murray said the community support given to the athletes is unforgettable.
“All of the people come out and cheer all of the athletes on,” Murray said. “That will give you goosebumps.”
Murray said that Special Olympics works diligently to find an activity for every athlete. At the winter games, that includes popular snowshoe racing in addition to skiing.
“That’s what every state tries to do for Special Olympics is make it more and more inclusive as best they can,” Murray said. “Special Olympics gives everyone an opportunity to go out and compete in the sport that makes sense for them.”
