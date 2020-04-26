The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s
departments reported:
- Zachary J. Thill, 18, of 2937 Elm St., was arrested at 2:11 p.m. Friday at his home on a charge of domestic assault. Police said he assaulted Robert J. Key, 37, at their home.
- Lynn M. Rochowiak, 38, of 2453 Broadway St., No. 4, was arrested at 12:09 p.m. Friday at 1896 Washington St. on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jeremy M. Sanders, 45, of 2551 Washington St., No. 1, was arrested at 10 a.m. Friday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, 770 Iowa St., on a charge of tampering with a witness or juror.