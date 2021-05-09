The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Michael D. Ester, 45, of 1610 Catherine St., was arrested at 9:52 p.m. Friday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents stated that he assaulted Rosie L. Carter, 44, at their residence.
- Caitlyn J. Obrien,18, of 7803 Trails Edge Drive, was arrested at 2:20 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Donovan Drive on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that she assaulted Jordan A. Campbell, 18, at their residence a short time earlier.