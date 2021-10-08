When Callie FitzGerald thinks about brain development, she often fixates on the image of a vase.
Much like a florist seeking to make a flower bloom, FitzGerald believes it is critical to establish the proper foundation at the bottom of that container.
She views a child’s mind in a similar vein, knowing it is critically important to fill it with positive thoughts and emotions from a young age, before it’s been cluttered with the distractions and stimuli that come with age.
And for FitzGerald, music is the primary vessel through which this positive foundation can be built.
“With positive mental health experiences being built through music, my hope is that kids can have a strong sense of self and also a strong sense of how to talk about emotions while knowing when to ask for help,” she said.
FitzGerald is putting those beliefs into motion with the recent opening of Centrally Rooted, 2230 Central Ave., an interactive growth space that supports the development of positive mental health in creative ways.
As a board-certified music therapist, it comes as little surprise that music rests at the core of FitzGerald’s initial offerings.
She is rolling out programs through various tiers.
A program called Mindful Musicians offers group music classes that can be attended by children along with their caregivers. Centrally Rooted also features private and group music therapy, as well as private music lessons.
FitzGerald, whose maiden name is Mescher, is no stranger to music instruction.
She previously contracted with Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions and ran a local program that taught the national “Music Together” curriculum, which aimed to immerse caretakers and youth in music at a young age. She also is experienced in providing music therapy.
The opening of Centrally Rooted marks the beginning of a new chapter in a familiar field.
“This was one of those things where the opportunities kept presenting themselves,” she said. “The right people, the right building, the right timing all came along. … I eventually thought to myself, ‘I have all the tools and training to do this. Why not go for it?’”
Much of the inspiration for the project dates back further.
In the spring of 2018, FitzGerald’s former partner took his own life. The incident altered her worldview and brought mental health to the forefront of her mind.
“That really jolted my world into thinking about the whys and the hows,” she recalled. “I really started to think more about how to help people.”
This focus on mental health is also at the core of Mindful Musicians, an eight-week programmatic experience that promotes the foundational pillars of musical competence and aims to reinforce positive lessons at a young age.
She also has made an effort to introduce her own daughter to music early in her childhood.
With its melodic hooks and repetition, FitzGerald believes music has a unique power to stick in one’s brain. And rather than teaching traditional songs with seemingly random messages — think “Row Your Boat” — she will be deliberate about teaching and playing songs with meaningful takeaways.
The way FitzGerald sees it, as long as the songs will stick in a kid’s head, the message might as well have a purpose.
This approach has captured the attention of the local branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, which has put forth $2,500 that can be used to provide scholarship funds for families who cannot afford the services at Centrally Rooted.
Local NAMI Board President Britni Farber believes music and mental health are closely intertwined.
“Music can help with cognitive development, with coordination and memory, and it’s an excellent way for people to communicate nonverbally,” she said. “It connects with people on an emotional level.”
FitzGerald recently married Kyle FitzGerald, who has professional expertise when it comes to both restoring and deconstructing historic structures. He played an integral role in revitalizing the building at 2230 Central.
The painstaking process included installing new heating and cooling systems, adding two bathrooms, restoring a skylight and removing layers of old flooring to reveal the original wood at the bottom. Kyle is proud to help bring both the building — and the neighborhood in which it resides — back to life in a meaningful way.
“We’re excited about being a part of that Central Avenue Corridor restoration,” he said, referring to the broader sense of momentum in the neighborhood. “There’s been a big surge in people who’ve wanted to be part of that, and we saw this as an opportunity to jump right in.”
When the FitzGeralds size up the building today, they not only see the current improvements but also the future potential. Callie hopes to welcome new partners and expand the offerings to include options such as play therapy, yoga therapy and art therapy.
“We see so many opportunities and so many ways to build confidence and positive mental health in these kids,” she said.