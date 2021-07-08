Twelve incoming second-graders practiced writing the letter “Y” this week at Table Mound Elementary School in Dubuque.
Teacher Lorlie Ryan moved among the tables in the classroom, helping students write uppercase and lowercase Y’s and words that start with the letter.
“If we practice the best, we will be the best,” Ryan told her students.
Nearly 300 incoming second- graders will hone their reading skills this month during Dubuque Community Schools’ Summer Academy, which kicked off this week. This year, district leaders opened the program up to all students who just finished first grade to help them catch up on learning that went unfinished during the COVID-19 pandemic.
School leaders said they hope this year’s Summer Academy will help students maintain their skills for next year as well as fill in some of the pieces they have missed over the past two school years.
“Hopefully, we see that kids are able to start out their fall in a better spot to be successful,” said Joe Maloney, the district’s director of activities and athletics, who is the administrator overseeing Summer Academy.
Ryan started the first day of Summer Academy this week by helping her students get to know one another and leading them through a phonics lesson on making words with “Y” and “V” sounds, among other things.
“They verbally did (the lesson) as a group, and then we went back and did it as a group on paper, and then they did it on their own on paper,” she said.
Over the coming weeks, she will focus with her students on writing words, making sentences and writing stories as a class, with an emphasis on keeping them engaged so they want to be in school.
Ryan noted that her students come from a variety of reading levels, and her goal is to get them ready for second grade.
“I’m just boosting their confidence with reading,” she said.
District leaders decided to invite all incoming second-graders to participate in Summer Academy this year after recognizing that they experienced some of the biggest learning gaps during the pandemic. Those students missed the end of their kindergarten year because of school closures and spent portions of their first-grade year in a hybrid learning environment or online.
District leaders reported in March that just 41% of first-graders met benchmarks on a literacy screener when it was administered over the winter.
“Our scores across the district really led us to the decision that we had a lot of unfinished learning for this particular group of kids that we wanted to capture as best we could,” Maloney said.
A total of 292 students signed up to attend Summer Academy this year, a little more than one-third of the district’s incoming second-graders, he said. He noted that it is typical for about one-third of invited students to attend, though usually students are identified based on their individual reading scores.
Students are spread out among Table Mound, Audubon and Kennedy elementary schools. They participate in literacy instruction during the mornings, and about half of them stay for the afternoons to participate in enrichment opportunities.
“We’re excited about this summer, just like we are every summer,” Maloney said.
Gia Kaisand, an incoming second-grader at Irving Elementary School, and Aubrey Miller, an incoming second-grader at Table Mound, spent part of their day at Summer Academy coloring, reading, listening to a story and writing. Both said they liked Ryan, their teacher.
“She’s so nice, and she’s really, really supportive and funny,” Aubrey said.
Gia said she kind of likes being back in school, noting that she doesn’t particularly like reading but does enjoy numbers and coloring. Aubrey said she likes that she gets to see her friends and expected she would make new ones, too.
Kobe Boettner, an incoming second-grader at Table Mound, said Summer Academy had been fun so far, noting that he got to play games and write. He said he thinks the program will help him learn to be good at math and reading. And he doesn’t mind being back at school in the summer.
“It feels good because I get to see all my friends,” he said.
Maloney said district data has shown that Summer Academy participation helps prevent learning loss, so educators aim to help students maintain their learning as well as ensure they have all the foundational skills they typically learn in kindergarten and first grade.
He also noted that after a year marked by COVID-19 modifications, Summer Academy feels like more of a typical school environment, giving students a chance to experience what classes will hopefully look like in the fall.
“Hopefully, this will set the stage for where we’re able to go,” Maloney said.