A landfill diversion program for food scraps in Dubuque is being reevaluated as the Iowa Department of Natural Resources considers the landfill’s capacity to legally operate the program.
About 500 Dubuque customers participate in the program aimed at reducing food scraps and related carbon emissions in the Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency landfill.
According to landfill staff and communications from the DNR, the space used for the food scraps composting might not meet newly reinterpreted standards for the composting process.
Solid Waste Agency Administrator Ken Miller said the program had met the DNR’s previous interpretation of state rules but the agency and the DNR had been assessing the program’s future viability.
“The (previous) interpretation — which we were operating under and they had allowed us to operate under — allowed that we could take up to two tons of food scraps per week and then any amount of yard waste to combine with it,” Miller said. “But when they reviewed their rules, the rules allowed only up to two tons of food scraps and yard waste combined per week.”
The new interpretation of the rules could disqualify the Dubuque landfill from accepting food scraps from city customers based on its permit and the amount of food scraps the agency has been collecting.
Agency staff worked with the DNR to determine what steps needed to be taken. The DNR, according to Miller and a recent memo he sent to the city, said the landfill would have to discontinue the program at the end of July unless the agency met the new standards or developed a plan to meet them, though officials subsequently obtained an extension.
The issue, Miller said, involved requirements that the food scrap composting process be managed on an impermeable surface — so pollution from the decaying food scraps do not seep into the soil — and how landfill operations manage the compostable materials on site.
“The (agency) has been composting at the current site for at least 12 years,” Miller said. “It’s down in the valley, behind the area where the landfill cells are at. (The impermeable surface) doesn’t need to be concrete or asphalt. It can be clay or other materials. It just has to be a specific density. So (contracted engineers) came out and did boring samples of the current surface we’re using. Those get sent out to a lab to measure if they meet the standards.”
Organic materials also have to be disturbed and aerated regularly to produce compost, which area residents can collect to re-use as fertilizer, and not just rot. The contracted engineers also are assessing the landfill’s process of managing organic materials.
According to a study of 2022 contributors to the landfill, loose food waste made up 17.5% of organic materials in the trash sample.
The solid waste agency has been trying to reduce this type of trash because as food waste breaks down, it releases methane — a greenhouse gas more harmful than carbon dioxide. According to the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, landfills contribute roughly 20% of greenhouse gases worldwide.
“Currently, the agency contracts with an off-site provider who brings their equipment on site to process the raw material into rows for composting,” Miller said. “Then those rows get turned per a set time schedule. But we don’t have our own grinder on site to grind the materials. That will be one of the items we have to work on with DNR, should the board opt to move forward with being a permitted facility.”
The solid waste agency has until Oct. 19 to either meet DNR standards or provide a plan to meet the standards. Miller said the contracted engineers will provide the results of their study in mid- to late September. The results will be provided to the agency board — made up of Dubuque City Council Members Ric Jones and David Resnick and Dubuque County Supervisor Harley Pothoff — at their October meeting.
“It’s a good project for people in the city,” Pothoff said. “It at least puts that food material to use, rather than just going into the landfill. But the investment would probably be significant if the study says we don’t meet the standards.”
Neither Jones nor Resnick responded to requests for comment Thursday. The DNR also did not respond to requests for comment.
Miller said even if the food scraps program cannot be continued, the landfill’s composting efforts to divert organic materials can continue through yard waste collections.
“Even if we would have to discontinue taking the food scraps, we could still take their yard waste, which is the majority of the organic material that they bring us,” he said. “Really, we’re just evaluating if we can continue to take food scraps.”