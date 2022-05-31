Two Republicans from counties south and east are running to represent the Illinois Assembly district covering Jo Daviess County, as current Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, runs for Illinois State Senate.
Illinois Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, and retired police officer Victoria Onorato, of Byron, are seeking their party’s nomination this year. McCombie was drawn into the district with Jo Daviess during redistricting. Onorato felt called to run to defend family systems.
House District 89 extends from Jo Daviess County south and east, dodging the larger cities of Freeport and Rockford.
Tony McCombieMcCombie, a former mayor of Savanna, has served three terms in the Illinois General Assembly, where she said education has been central to her work.
She sits on the Elementary and Secondary Education Committee and, therein, on the School Curriculum Policies, Higher Education and Special Issues subcommittees. She told the Telegraph Herald that she has learned there that state government needs to get out of schools’ way in many cases.
“We hear continuously that we pass mandates that they can’t meet,” she said. “We pass mandates over and over and over again in the House and the Senate without any plans for how to have agencies, schools or teachers make those happen. My goal is to stop doing that, because we need to let teachers teach. I think the intent is always good but that we’re asking them to do things that are unrealistic and not in the best interest of the kids.”
McCombie also, more recently, sought and joined committees focused on the judicial system after pushing a bill to up penalties for crimes against Illinois Department of Childhood and Family Services employees after two were murdered.
“At that time, I discovered that on the Judiciary Criminal committee, there was a group of attorneys and advocates but no normal people without previous experience in law enforcement or the judicial system,” she said. “It has become a passion of mine to look at criminal justice reform, which I never thought in a million years would become an interest.”
As she gets to know her new district, McCombie said she would adapt her committee schedule to reflect its agricultural sector, if she is re-elected. She said she already knows Jo Daviess County well, though.
“I’ve been coming to Lincoln Dinners since I was mayor of Savanna,” she said. “And in my real estate appraisal company, I work in Jo Daviess, Stephenson and Winnebego Counties. So I’ve been working in this new district for almost 20 years, actually.”
Victoria OnoratoVictoria Onorato has seen a lot in her 25 years as a Chicago police officer, which has informed her run for the Illinois House since retiring to rural Byron.
Beyond strictly law enforcement issues, though, Onorato wants to see Illinois government help repair what she sees as “broken family systems.”
“Our courts are responsible for a lot of the brokenness we have,” she said. “Many fathers around the country are alienated from their children because of custody judgments. They are not deadbeat dads. The other parents are emboldened by the system to use their child as a weapon. The Democrats would rather have families on welfare than fix the system and have a child have both parents.”
Onorato also said that Illinois’ Democrat leadership is following national leads that make the state’s residents less safe.
“That’s victimizing our communities by taking away the guns that are supposed to be protecting us,” she said. “That’s terrorizing police officers by not allowing them to do their jobs, tying their hands, which is making citizens vulnerable.”
Onorato said she did not know what is keeping current Republican lawmakers from winning against the Democratic majority in the statehouse, but that she was called to join the fight if she could.
“I can be part of the problem or part of the solution,” she said. “I couldn’t just sit by.”
Primary election day in Illinois is June 28. Early voting is now open.
