CLAYTON, Iowa — Officials from a Clayton County business have withdrawn their request to draw 2 billion gallons of water annually from private wells to be shipped to western states.
In a letter dated Feb. 12, Pattison Sand Co. owner Kyle Pattison withdrew a request made to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources in November. The company had sought to use the water to “supply community water to areas out west that are experiencing water shortages,” according to the request.
However, DNR officials early this month signaled their intent to deny the request out of fears that it could “have a negative impact on the long-term availability of Iowa’s water resources, according to a letter to the company.
Pattison Sand officials were invited to submit supplementary information by the end of last week. However, they instead sent the withdrawal letter.