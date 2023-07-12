Stephanie Vondal sat at a table with a group of incoming second-graders at Table Mound Elementary School in Dubuque on Tuesday, instructing the young learners as they prepared to read a short book about a mole having a birthday party.

“Before we read, what I want you to do is start with a picture walk,” she told them. “You’re just looking at the pictures to see what’s happening in the story.”

