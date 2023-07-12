Stephanie Vondal sat at a table with a group of incoming second-graders at Table Mound Elementary School in Dubuque on Tuesday, instructing the young learners as they prepared to read a short book about a mole having a birthday party.
“Before we read, what I want you to do is start with a picture walk,” she told them. “You’re just looking at the pictures to see what’s happening in the story.”
The students are attending Dubuque Community School District’s Summer Academy, a free four-week program to help students strengthen literacy skills. The program kicked off last week and is open to all incoming second-graders across the district, a model the district adopted in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic after previously offering the program to young students struggling with reading.
“We want all these kids to keep reading during the summer,” said Susie Noonan, who teaches fourth grade at Kennedy Elementary School during the academic year but is a Summer Academy teacher at Table Mound this summer. “Some of them need a little extra help, some of them need a little extra enrichment, and they all get what they need from us.”
District Activities and Athletics Director Joe Maloney said district officials feel the summer between first and second grade is a key time to implement additional literacy instruction.
“We know there’s a lot of research out there that talks about (the importance of) students reading on grade level by third grade,” he said. “This is a good spot to insert some additional supports and instruction in the area of reading and provide that opportunity for those students to build off what they’ve done in first grade.”
A total of 238 children are registered for the program, which is being held at Audubon, Prescott and Table Mound elementary schools. The district’s other elementary schools feed into those three sites, and students who need transportation to their assigned Summer Academy site can catch a bus to and from the school each day.
All students in the program can receive a free breakfast and lunch, and they work on reading and literacy skills throughout the morning, with the option to stay for enrichment activities during the afternoon.
This summer, Maloney said, about 160 children are staying for the enrichment activities, which are held at the schools and are led by both district staff and community partners such as National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, Carnegie-Stout Public Library, Dubuque County Conservation and more.
“We know how important it is to tie their learning into real life experiences, and that’s part of what that enrichment opportunity does,” Maloney said.
After the students in Vondal’s group completed their picture walk through the book, they took turns reading the pages aloud. Vondal, who teaches at Eisenhower Elementary School during the academic year and serves as site supervisor for Summer Academy at Table Mound, helped them sound out the tricky words.
“My birthday is coming up. I think I’ll plan a party,” read Kayla Brenner, 7.
Other students completed a word search with camping-based vocabulary words or wrote sentences with paraprofessional Michelle Whitaker.
“I wrote, ‘When I camp, I see deer,’ and then I drew a deer and then a tent right next to it,” said Lily Connolly, 7, pointing out her work.
Lily said she has learned a lot about animals from the books her teacher has read to the class during Summer Academy.
“I learned that some sharks live up to 25 years, but some do not live very long,” she said.
Her classmate Caanan Gaul, 7, said he has learned plenty of new words at Summer Academy, including words such as “bake” and “color.”
Just before lunch, Vondal read the students a book about bees, including the different roles they play in pollination and how honey is made.
Maloney said that in the fall, district and school officials will keep an eye on the progress of each child who attended Summer Academy, based on how they left in the spring as a first grader, to monitor the impacts of the program for each learner.
“It’s important that they have fun, they learn a little and they feel more prepared going into second grade,” Vondal said.