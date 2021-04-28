A Dubuque native will return to the city to lead its library.
Carnegie-Stout Public Library announced today that Nicholas Rossman will take over the library director position from Susan Henricks on May 24. Henricks previously informed the library Board of Trustees of her intention to retire from the position in the first half of this year after serving as director since 2002.
Rossman currently is the library director at Waterloo (Iowa) Public Library, a position he has held for the past 18 months. Prior to that, he worked as a circulation and technical services manager for the library. He has been with that library for 13 years total.
He looks forward to once again becoming a part of his hometown community.
“My family and I are really excited to be coming back to Dubuque,” he said. “I really appreciate what Carnegie-Stout Public Library has been doing to provide a wide range of services to the community.”
Henricks said Rossman was selected from 10 candidates interviewed by a special hiring committee. He will have a salary of $101,816.
Henricks said she plans to stay on for a time to assist Rossman as he takes the reins. She added that she also still will present the library’s list of proposed upcoming goals and priorities to the City Council in June.
Her last day as a city employee is set for July 2.
“I will work full time with Nick for a couple of weeks when he starts,” Henricks said. “Then, I will be on call for some additional consulting.”
Henricks believes Rossman will excel in the role.
“I really like Nick and have known him for a while,” she said. “I believe the community can expect continued growth and progressiveness when he takes over.”
Rossman intends to continue the trend of implementing new services for community members that go beyond what is typically expected of a library.
“We want to provide outreach and services to members of the community that want to use the library for any number of reasons,” he said. “They are looking to broaden their horizons there.”
Christina Monk, president of the Carnegie-Stout Public Library Board of Trustees, said the board conducted a robust hiring process to determine the best person to fill the library director position.
“Nick was very personable, and he had thoughtful responses to library staff’s questions,” she said. “He showed an interest in being part of the Dubuque community.”