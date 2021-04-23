BELLEVUE, Iowa — In 2003, Bellevue resident Andrew Draus took his two sons to their first Cub Scout meeting.
Draus himself had grown up as a Cub and Boy Scout, going on to earn the rank of Eagle, the highest rank in Scouting. He remembered the fond memories of camping and earning merit badges, so it seemed natural to him that his two boys would take it up as well.
It’s been nearly 18 years since that first meeting, and while his two sons have long moved on, Draus has emerged as one of the most active local Scouting volunteers.
“I started out just as a parent volunteer, but it has just continued to evolve,” Draus said. “It’s something I enjoy doing because I think it’s a terrific organization.
This year, Draus was the recipient of the Silver Beaver Award, which is granted to adult Scouting volunteers who are deemed to have created a significant impact on the lives of local youth. Neil Dodgen, of Monona, also received the award this year.
In Bellevue, Draus has served in a multitude of volunteer roles for the Scouts, including den leader, cubmaster, assistant scoutmaster and unit training chairman.
In 2010, Draus took on a role of assisting cub- and scoutmasters throughout the Dubuque District of the Boy Scouts of America Northeast Iowa Council. In 2016, that role evolved even further when he was given the role of Dubuque District commissioner.
Draus said the Boy Scouts of America relies on the willingness of parents and local residents to volunteer, noting that there are about 1,000 adult volunteers in the Northeast Iowa Council alone.
“You will see a lot of people whose kids have grown up, but they are still here,” he said. “We all just really believe in this organization and what it has to offer kids.”
Bruce Hallahan, chairman of the Dubuque District, said Draus is unwavering in his willingness to help out where he can, whether it be in Scouting or anywhere else in his community.
“He’s got to learn to say, ‘No,’” Hallahan said. “I don’t know if he has ever told someone that he wouldn’t do something if it relates to Scouting.”
Draus’ volunteer work also extends beyond Scouting. He has served as the fundraising chairman for Marquette High School in Bellevue, is a member of the local Rotary Club, serves as a eucharistic minister for his church and volunteers at Camp Albrecht Acres.
While Draus appreciates the recent recognition of his efforts, he insists that there are plenty of other volunteers just as worthy as he is.
“What I like to say is give whatever time that you can,” Draus said. “If that’s just an hour a week, that’s fine. If it turns out that you still have bandwidth after that, even better.”