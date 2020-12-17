The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- David A. Parker, 49, of 1906 Catherine St., was arrested at 3:06 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Diagonal Street and Central Avenue on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as a warrant charging possession of methamphetamine-third or subsequent offense.
- Aaron D. Bohling, 45, of Delhi, Iowa, was arrested at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging first-degree harassment.
- Betty A. Ambrosy, 60, of rural Dubuque, reported the theft of a smartphone valued at $750 at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday from the 2300 block of University Avenue.
- Lee D. Floht, 40, of 1357 Main St., No. 5, reported the theft of a bicycle valued at $500 at about 6:40 a.m. Tuesday from the 1100 block of Washington Street.
- Jacqueline Gardner, 37, of 3227 Getty Terrace, No. 102, reported a case of fraud resulting in the theft of $7,500 at about 3:15 p.m. Monday.