Members of Americana Band added to the sunshine and warmth of a summer’s day Tuesday in Dubuque with an array of tunes ranging from Glenn Miller’s “Sentimental Journey” to The Beatles’ “A Hard Day’s Night.”
The concert at the Luther Manor senior care facility on Hillcrest Road brought residents outside for music and ice cream treats, a welcome respite from the quarantine that has kept them inside most of the time since mid-March.
“Music stirs up all kinds of emotions,” said Sue Hinrichsen, a trombone player who lives in The Galena Territory, Ill. “It’s a gift of joy.”
Tuba player and bandleader Dave Overby founded the musical group more than 20 years ago.
“We play 20 to 30 dates a year normally,” he said. “We play festivals, private parties, all kinds of music. Jazz, Irish, Halloween, big band, Christmas. We even play Civil War-era music.”
With most of their bookings rescheduled or canceled, band members continued to practice and have brought their music to places such as Luther Manor for residents to enjoy.
“We’re all amateurs,” said Hinrichsen. “We’re a community band. We don’t charge most of the time to play. We’re from Iowa and Illinois, and it’s just a true spirit of community.”
The band welcomes players of all ages who have musical ability. Overby said the players come and go depending on their schedules and on the type of music played.
“Some like jazz,” he said. “Some like big band. Some can play more complicated pieces. It all depends. We have a core group of musicians, but we have others who come in and out.”
Trumpet player Craig Nowak, of Dubuque, picked up his trumpet again after 34 years when his son, Justin, started learning to play the instrument. Justin, now 20 years old, went on to play with his dad in Americana Band for several years.
“Dubuque is a great town for music,” Craig said. “I joined the New Horizons Band, for musicians over 50 years old, at Northeast Iowa School of Music. That’s how I met Dave Overby.”
Kathryn Oleson, a Luther Manor resident, enjoyed Tuesday’s concert with her neighbors.
“I’m loving it,” she said. “I’m dancing and moving here.”
Oleson appreciates the activities that are scheduled for residents even more since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“Now that we’re kind of quarantined, we can’t go outside or go out with our families,” she said. “So, it’s nice to have these activities right here.”
Americana Band will perform at Mathias Ham Historic Site’s Independence Days celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 4. The site is located at 2241 Lincoln Ave.