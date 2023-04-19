Police said no injuries were reported after a semi-tractor trailer overturned and blocked traffic at the base of the Julien Dubuque Bridge on Tuesday afternoon.

Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh said the crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. when the driver of the semi lost control of the vehicle while turning onto Locust Street.

