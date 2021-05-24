Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this update from Dubuque, we will highlight additional developments in Tuesday’s edition.
It has only been a matter of weeks since Nicole Powers launched her new organizing and decluttering business.
However, the Dubuque resident can trace the origins of the company all the way back to her childhood.
“When I would babysit, I would organize the (parents’) houses after the kids went to bed,” she recalled. “It’s always been an interest of mine.”
With the launch of her new business, Simply Organized Dubuque, Powers is turning her longtime passion into a profession.
The business provides hands-on organizing for kitchens, closets, playrooms, storage rooms, offices and any other part of one’s home.
It also assists with moves and relocations, aiding clients who are planning to downsize or put their current home on the market.
Powers is starting her business at a time when home organization is gaining increased attention.
A pair of reality television series — “Get Organized with the Home Edit” and “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” — have brought home organization and decluttering into the mainstream.
The industry is growing locally, too, with at least three similar businesses in operation.
Local resident Heather Davis launched The Tidiness Project early this year. She said the company offers coaching, decluttering and organization services with an emphasis on creating “habits and solutions” that will stick with her clients.
Another Dubuque-based organizing business, Organizer Jessi, was launched last month. Owner Jessi Bushman said the business specializes in “room-to-room” transformations to enhance clients’ “day-to-day” spaces.
Alive Design by Sheri has been providing professional organizing in the Dubuque area for several years, according to the company’s website.
Powers is excited to be part of the growing phenomenon.
She previously worked as a nurse practitioner. A mother of three young children, she took a break from that career to stay home with her kids.
“My background as a nurse overlaps with being an organizer,” she said. “You have to be efficient and detail-oriented and you have to be a people person.”
Each project follows a similar process.
Powers consults with the client about their organization goals, then conducts a hands-on session where she sorts through the client’s items and helps them determine what they no longer need. She sometimes conducts a follow-up session to contain and label the items.
Powers is certified by the National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals. She ultimately aims to earn the title of Professional Organizer, a distinction that requires 1,500 hours of work in the field.
Powers said demand for her services has been strong in the first few weeks of operation. She hopes that her online presence — she consistently posts pictures of her organization work — will help bring in new clients.
“People want to see your work,” she said. “The before and after (photos) are really helpful.”
Customers can contact Simply Organized Dubuque by visiting simplyorganizeddubuque.com or by calling 563-580-1998.