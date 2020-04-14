Edgewood-Colesburg Community School Board members recently hired a new principal.
Patricia “Patty” Briggs will lead Edgewood-Colesburg Elementary School in Colesburg starting next school year. Her annual salary was set at $84,000.
Briggs currently is the principal of Eagle Grove (Iowa) Elementary School.
A story from the Eagle Grove Eagle newspaper indicated she has been in that role since 2018, that she’s a Manchester, Iowa, native and she earned her bachelor’s degree from University of Dubuque and her master’s from Loras College.
“She comes to us with a diverse level of leadership experience ranging from elementary principal and curriculum director, instructional coach in a school setting, to literacy/curriculum consultant at an (area education agency),” stated school board President Bob Schilling in a press release. “She has also been an elementary teacher for over 15 years. ... The experience she brings to the table, as well as her knowledge of literacy, language arts and curriculum development, will be very valuable as our district moves forward.”
Schilling noted that 19 people applied for the position and there were four finalists.