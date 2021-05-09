During separate tours of Dubuque and Jackson counties this past week, Republicans U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson said they saw some glimmers of bipartisan hope from Democratic majorities in D.C. concerning infrastructure proposals.
That is not to say that they admitted to moving much on their shared opposition to Democratic President Joe Biden’s $2.2 trillion American Jobs Plan — a massive investment into broadly defined infrastructure needs, from bridges to broadband to building renovations, as well as a promotion of union jobs and greener technologies.
Both Ernst and Hinson said they still want a bill that sticks to traditional infrastructure, except where broadband expansion is concerned. Both said they would broaden the definition there because they believe that is needed.
While in their districts, each said Republicans might have found Democrats in their respective chambers who might be drifting to that narrower definition.
“That’s where I think you’ll find Republicans are willing to work with Democrats and move forward,” Hinson said Thursday after a tour in Dubuque. “I think there’s an appetite for that. We’ve seen that tide shift a little bit over the past couple of weeks. I think people are willing to come to the table. I certainly am.”
Ernst also told a crowd at Jackson Manufacturing in Maquoketa that some Senate Democrats have been more open to starting with a $586 billion infrastructure bundle passed by the Senate in 2020.
“We have several Democrats that have shown support of our plan versus the president’s plan,” she said. “We have a little bit of wiggle room. Perhaps we can give a little bit more in certain areas, whatever that is. But it’s a great starting point.”
For his part, Biden still is traveling the country to promote his infrastructure plan. But he announced that he would call leaders of both parties and both chambers to the White House this week to begin negotiations.
“I’m ready to compromise,” he said at a speech in Louisiana. “I’m not ready to do nothing. I’m not ready to have another period where America has another ‘infrastructure month’ that doesn’t change a damn thing.”
Ernst pointed at the huge investment in electrical vehicles as something she would need out of a bill to support it.
“There is more in the proposal for electric vehicles than for your county roads and bridges,” she claimed. “Whoo! You need charging stations, don’t you? Electric vehicles are great. If that’s your consumer choice, great. But we need roads for those EVs to drive on.”
Hinson said she would want that investment out as well but that does not necessarily mean it would die.
“I’m not opposed to infrastructure for electric vehicles,” she said. “I just think it’s a separate conversation and takes away the resources for a state like Iowa, where we need a lot of infrastructure investment in our bridges, for example.”
Iowa legislative session continues on
Iowa state Lawmakers are heading back to Des Moines to begin the third week of work since the slated end date for the session. The holdup that has kept the session extended this long remained in place at the end of last week.
“There’s a discrepancy between the Senate, the governor and the House tax relief plan,” said Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, in a video update Thursday.
Later that day, the full House Ways and Means Committee — including committee chairman Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, Democratic Iowa Reps. Chuck Isenhart and Lindsay James, of Dubuque, and Republican Iowa Reps. Michael Bergan, of Dorchester, and Anne Osmundson, of Volga — unanimously approved the House’s version of a tax bill. It contains a phaseout of the state inheritance tax, removes triggers from a 2018 tax cut and adds new tax credits for child care. It does not include a change desired by both Gov. Kim Reynolds and Senate Republicans that would remove mental health funding from county governments’ control and bring it to Des Moines.
The House still was debating and voting on budget bills well into Friday evening. Even on those, though, James said the two chambers were well apart.
“We are debating budget bills that have no agreement with the Senate,” she said. “So we will have to debate them all again with Senate changes.”
Bustos plugs biofuels
During a hearing of the House Appropriations Energy and Water Subcommittee last week, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., promoted biofuels as a step in addressing climate change, after questioning Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm about Biden’s climate goals.
“Biofuels can help reduce carbon emissions, address the climate crisis and support our rural economies all at the same time,” said Bustos. “By investing further in biofuels, we can build a future that creates economic opportunity for our producers while also supporting sustainable, clean energy.”
Ernst, Grassley pursue college cost transparency
Ernst and U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, joined U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., last week in introducing a trio of bills aimed at increasing transparency of how much college costs for would-be students and their families.
The Net Price Calculator Improvement Act, the Understanding the True Cost of College Act and the Know Before You Owe Federal Student Loan Act together would stress costs associated with higher education so those interested are better educated about their decisions.
“While there is plenty of work to do to tackle the costs associated with college tuition and the challenges surrounding student loan debt, these bipartisan efforts are a good place to start,” Ernst said in a release. “They are common-sense solutions that will give our next generation of leaders the tools they need to make the decisions that are best for them and their moms and dads. Given the challenges of this past year, we need to do all we can to ease the burden on hardworking families — and I hope my colleagues will support us in these efforts.”