DARLINGTON, Wis. -- Employees of Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington have been paid bonuses from money awarded or reimbursed to the hospital by the federal government.
County supervisors recently learned about the retroactive hazard payments during a county board meeting at the conclusion of a 2020 financial audit presentation on the hospital. The payments amounted to more than $935,000 and did not include county tax dollars. Some of the money was federal government dollars the hospital didn’t use.
Hospital Chief Operating Officer Molly Wiegel said the payments were made from money paid to the hospital by Federal Health and Human Services, amounting to more than $560,000. The remaining $374,000 will be reimbursed to the hospital from Medicare.
Wiegel didn’t say how many employees received the payments or what criteria were used to determine how much was awarded to each employee.
Lafayette County Health Department employees will receive similar bonuses from leftover COVID-19 relief funds.
Last month, supervisors voted, 10-6, on two resolutions to transfer some of the surplus funds from the 2020 budget for Human Services Department and the Commission on Aging for one-time bonuses for county employees within both departments.