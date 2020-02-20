SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Aging Well, 5-6 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 yoga.
Friday
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5-7 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 lunch.
Cabin Fever Fun, 2-3 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. For ages 8 to 12. Beat your cabin fever blues at the library with some boredom buster activities. Registration required.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Country Unplugged, 7:30 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Friday
St. Luke’s Fabulous Fridays Artist Performance Series, 12-12:35 p.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main Street (accessible drop-off alley entrance). Free event. 12:05 performance features Clarke University Jazz & Melos., Drs. Stull and Huntleigh, directors. Desserts and coffee following. Donations accepted for People In Need and church Jesus Fund.
Battle for the Bluff Rodeo, 7:30 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Casey Donahew, 8 p.m., Q Casino, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.
Casey Klein, 5-9 p.m., Sundown Mountain Resort, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 7 p.m., Dubuque Driving Range, 10740 U.S. 52.
Few Blind Mice, 8-11 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St. Riverboat Lounge.
Pirate Over 50, 7-10 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
Secrets, 7-11 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100.
VISUAL ARTS
Today
ArchiTREK Lunch & Learn: How Fires Shaped Dubuque’s Downtown, 12:15-1 p.m., Dubuque Museum of Art, 701 Locust St. This noontime presentation will cover the fires that have affected Dubuque’s architecture through the years. Free event; bring a sack lunch.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Page Turners Book Club, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Road. Copies are available at the Asbury branch or can be sent to branches. February title: “Under the Tuscan Sun.”
DESTINATIONS
Today
History of State Parks Program, 6-8:30 p.m., E.B. Lyons Center, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road, Suite B. Iowa State Parks 100th anniversary history with Jerry Reisinger. Free, for all ages.
Friday
Dubuque Boat & RV Show, 4 p.m., Grand River Center, 500 Bell St. More than 20 RV and boat makes and models will be on display.
LEARNING
Today
Tax Basics, 3-4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive. What are taxes, how are they filed and How can Iowa Legal Aid help you?
LIFESTYLE
Friday
Meditation — ACC Interfaith Prayer Space, 11:15-11:35 a.m., Loras College, 1450 Alta Vista St.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Overeaters Anonymous, 9:30-10:30 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 255 W. 10th St.
Friday
Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.
FOOD & DRINK
Today
Asbury Eagles Chicken Night, 5-8 p.m., Asbury Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road, Asbury, Iowa. Cost is $11 for four-piece and $9 for two-piece; all white or all dark $1 extra. Proceeds to benefit the Make-a-Wish Foundation.
Friday
Dubuque Eagles Club Burger Night, 5:15-7:45 p.m., 1175 Century Drive. Proceeds to benefit the “Almost Home” homeless shelter.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Thursday Trivia, 6-8 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.