Dubuque City Council members this week unanimously voted to adopt a plan aimed at combating poverty in the community.
The Equitable Poverty Reduction and Prevention Plan provides a list of actions the city can take to further poverty prevention and reduction efforts.
Foremost of the proposed actions in the plan is the creation of a new city department titled the Office of Shared Prosperity, which would collect data on poverty and coordinate initiatives between the city and local nonprofit organizations.
The funding of the office will be discussed by council members this month during fiscal year 2022 budget sessions.
Under City Council direction, the city’s Planning Services Department has led the development of the plan that would provide a blueprint for pursuing poverty prevention in Dubuque. Along with forming a steering committee, the city also hired the consulting firm Public Works LLC to assist in the creation of the plan.
A draft of the plan was presented to council members on Jan. 11.