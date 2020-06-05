A Dubuque woman was among 16 people arrested in connection to looting Monday night at a Bloomington, Ill., mall.
Maya M. Pizano, 20, of Dubuque, was arrested and charged with felony burglary and felony mob action in connection with looting at Kohl’s at Eastland Mall in Bloomington, court documents state.
At about 10 p.m. Monday, a large crowd gathered at the mall following a social media post directing people to engage in a “parking lot party.”
About 200 people attended the gathering initially. At about 11:30 p.m., a group of about 100 people returned to the mall in a caravan of vehicles, according to a police press release.
Members of the crowd damaged a law enforcement squad car’s windshield and threw rocks and other projectiles at officers, according to police. As that was taking place, several people broke the glass on the front of Kohl’s, entered and began looting the store. Officers used “a nonlethal chemical gas” to disperse the crowd while also arresting looters, according to the release.
The other 12 adults arrested were from either Bloomington or Normal, Ill. Three juveniles also were arrested.