West Delaware High School Student Council members Maylin Coates (left) and Josie McMahon promote their organization and talk to West Delaware Middle School students about getting involved at the “Together We Are” kickoff in the middle school cafeteria.
University of Iowa’s Scanlan Center for School Mental Health had a booth at the West Delaware Middle School’s “Together We Are” campaign launch in the school cafeteria. Staff members and the center’s crisis team engaged students in conversations and activities promoting brain health.
West Delaware High School Student Council members Maylin Coates (left) and Josie McMahon promote their organization and talk to West Delaware Middle School students about getting involved at the “Together We Are” kickoff in the middle school cafeteria.
University of Iowa’s Scanlan Center for School Mental Health had a booth at the West Delaware Middle School’s “Together We Are” campaign launch in the school cafeteria. Staff members and the center’s crisis team engaged students in conversations and activities promoting brain health.
West Delaware School District counselors were brainstorming one year ago in the hopes of creating a district-wide community conversation regarding mental well-being and acceptance of the idea that “it’s OK to not be OK.”
Over time, the group decided on a combination of T-shirt messaging, educational opportunities and events centered on the school becoming a place of connection and support.
In an effort to eliminate the stigma, counselors hope to promote an understanding of the brain as an organ that can get sick, just like the body. They’re also driven to shift the conversation from “mental” health to “brain” health.
Organizers described the campaign on their Go Fund Me page where they offered supporters the chance to contribute toward the purchase of T-shirts for students and staff members: “One key component is to make brain health more visible to everyone in order to create a culture of support and acceptance. As a starting point, we would like to provide T-shirts for all students and staff as a visible symbol of acceptance within this topic. We will strengthen our message by providing brain health awareness activities on days throughout the year, when our students and staff are asked to wear their shirts to create a visible message that brain health is important.”
The counseling staff raised the required funds and kicked off the “Together We Are” campaign on Dec. 16. School buildings were like an orange sea, as students participated in a variety of activities promoting brain health. Counselors believe the connections made during the monthly “Together We Are” days will prove to be invaluable to students and the entire WDSD community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.