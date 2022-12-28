West Delaware School District counselors were brainstorming one year ago in the hopes of creating a district-wide community conversation regarding mental well-being and acceptance of the idea that “it’s OK to not be OK.”

Over time, the group decided on a combination of T-shirt messaging, educational opportunities and events centered on the school becoming a place of connection and support.

